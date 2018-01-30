Kate Spade coming to Southaven

Purse lovers rejoice.
According to the Kate Spade official website, a store is 'coming soon' to Southaven. The same message is on the Tanger Outlet Mall website.
It is not clear when the store will open.
FOX13 has reached out to Kate Spade and Tanger Outlets to learn more information.
