Kingpin pleads guilty to importing, distributing 100 KG of 'Molly' from China

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 40-year-old Nashville man has pled guilty to illegally importing and distributing 100 killograms of the drug 'Molly' from China.
Terrence Deon Reames plead guilty on Thursday to operating a continuing criminal enterprise, a.k.a. the Kingpin statute, and money laundering conspiracy relating to importing 100 kilograms of Molly and distribute the drug in Nashville, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee says.
According to the indictment, Reames was getting the drug from a supplier in China. Reames would allegedly communicate with the contact via encrypted communication methods. The drugs were then shipped to addresses in Nashville and Riverdale, Georgia via the U.S. Postal Service and international shipping companies.
Reames is accused of arranging $300,000 to be transferred to Chinese bank accounts and wire transfers. He also provided cash to those who arranged the transfers. Investigators say Reames had assets which include guns, including AR-Style rifles, drugs, cash, and jewelry worth $15,000.
He faces a year 20 prison sentence and $1 million forfeiture judgment when he's sentenced on June 8.
