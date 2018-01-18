Known drug dealer shot and killed in deputy-involved shooting, suspect detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in North Memphis.
The incident happened in the 1100 block of Decatur Street around 2:45 p.m.
Two deputies were serving a warrant when things escalated. The suspect, identified as Brian Gregory, rammed into two sheriff deputy cars before he was shot in the shoulder by a deputy and rushed to Regional One Medical Center.
He was listed in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.
The suspect was a known drug dealer in the area, according to officials.
Another person identified as Richard Gorman was taken into custody for questioning Wednesday.
Gorman was in the car with Gregory when shots were fired. Police said Gorman is now facing drug charges.
FOX13 has learned that a deputy was hit by a shrapnel during the shooting and is being treated. Both deputies were placed on administrative leave per protocol.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has since taken over the ongoing investigation.
