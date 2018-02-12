Kratom: lifesaver or killer?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The opioid epidemic is at the heart of the battle over a supplement sold legally in the Mid-South that’s used by some opioid addicts to kick their habit.
The FDA wants to ban Kratom, an over-the-counter supplement sold in Mississippi and in Tennessee.
Advocates of Kratom say they’ve seen the plant change lives. Michael Bertrand sells the supplement from Mad Hatters Tea Shop in Southaven.
“It did indeed change my life,” Bertand told FOX13, describing his personal use of the supplement. “Some of my customers claim they have used it to get off heroine.”
While users claim Kratom has helped them get clean, many doctors say it’s deadly.
“If this drug was a miracle supplement I believe the FDA would be all over it,” Dr. Mark Castellaw, a physician at the Medical Group in Germantown, told FOX13. “You think it might be helping, but you don’t know what long-term damage is might be doing. I’s about safety.”
On FOX13 News Monday at 9 p.m., Kristin Leigh digs into the fight over this popular supplement, and explains why more than a dozen lawmakers want the FDA to think twice before taking it off retail shelves.
