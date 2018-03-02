0 Lafayette County is working to solve their first killing of the year

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. - Lafayette County investigators are working to solve their first killing of the year.

Investigators told FOX13 that 41-year-old Dewayne Jones Sr. was gunned down in a parking lot across the street from his church.

Family members believe law enforcement are closing in on his killer.

Police said Jones was found dead on the edge of a parking lot across from where he went to church.

His abandoned car was nearby.

Family members didn’t want to speak on camera, but they believe law enforcement is on the right track. They also believe Jones knew his killer.

Neighbors who would not go on camera said they heard a lot of rapid fire gunshots early that morning.

"It just scares the devil out of me! I got a bunch of grandkids and I think they might get killed out here, it's real bad."

Josephine Wilson lives just down the street from where the killing happened.

The Coroner told FOX13 Jones was shot multiple times with a high-powered rifle.

MBI is now involved in the case. We have learned Jones body and evidence gathered at the scene was taken to the Mississippi crime lab in Jackson.

FOX13 has reached out to MBI investigators about the case. When we hear back from them we will update you.

