Laptops recalled due to fire hazard

More than 80,000 Lenovo laptops are being recalled because they pose a potential fire hazard.
According to the recall, an unfastened screw can damage the battery causing over heating, and then potentially a fire hazard.
There have been no reports of overheating in the United States, however, it is unclear if any happened outside of the country.
If you own a Lenovo laptop, visit this website to see if your laptop is included.
The recall alert "involves 14 inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Generation laptops. They were sold in silver and black. The product name “5 th Generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon,” the machine type 20HQ, 20HR, 20K3 or 20K4 and the serial number or S/N are printed on the bottom of the laptop. Laptops manufacture dates from 16/12 through 17/10 (for December 2016 through October 2017) are included in the recall. The manufacturing date codes can be found on the bottom of the laptop."
