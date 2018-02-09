  • Largest community tree-planting event planned in Tennessee History

    Updated:

    Interested in free trees? Want to help Tennessee look even more beautiful? 

    The Tennessee Environmental Council might have exactly what you are looking for. 

    Approximately 250,000 seedlings will be given out across the state on Feb 23. 

    According to the TEC, this will be the largest tree planting event in the states history. 

    Trending stories:

    Click here to register. 

    Timeline of registration: 

    • February 11, 2018– Registration for trees closes
    • February 23, 2018 week of– Tree-planters pick up trees at the distribution center of your choice
    • February 24, 2018 — Plant those seedlings and post your pictures
    • May 15, 2018 — Check for survivability and leaf out
    • June-October — Water as necessary 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories