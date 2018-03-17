MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After 13 hours of searching the city Memphis, police were able to find Zoe Jordan Saturday morning.
Police were called to D-bo's in Southeast Memphis at 8:14 Friday night. Danielle Brown, Zoe's mother, told officers her baby was inside a car that was stolen.
Danielle told officers that her car was still running when she went inside the restaurant.
MPD issued a City Watch around 11 p.m., then TBI issued an Amber Alert later that night.
The suspect is an African-American man in a red hoodie.
Once MPD released surveillance photos and videos of a person of interest, Raylon Bell was identified.
However, Director Rawlings with the Memphis Police Department was unable to confirm Bell as the person responsible for kidnapping Zoe.
When referring to Bell, Director Rawlings said, "We aren't 100% sure if this is the right person."
Bell has now been release without charge, according to MPD. Bell told FOX13 his clothes were still taken into evidence involving the case.
Around 10 a.m. Saturday, police were lead to Benoit and Clearly Dr. At that time, police located Zoe Jordan.
No charges have been filed at this time against the mother.
At a news conference, Director Rawlings said, "The Police Department shouldn't tell parents how to take care of their kids."
Zoe Jordan was immediately taken to LeBonheur for evaluation.
To see the full news conference on Zoe Jordan, watch below.
