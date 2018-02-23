0 Latino community living in fear after recent ICE deportations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Latino community in the Mid-South is living in fear after recent stories of a family split apart by deportation.

RELATED: Father distraught after ICE separates family

A Latino family is coming to grips with being apart.

Trending stories:

The father, Freddy, and 1-year-old girl are still in Memphis. The mother and 9-year-old daughter are in Guatemala after being deported on Valentine’s Day by ICE during what they thought was a, “routine check-in.”

“We have talked on the phone. She misses her daughter. She is devastated,” said Freddy, through a translator.

RELATED: Latino family split, as mother and daughter deported during ICE check-in

The story has spread quickly in the Hispanic community.

“This is something our people face every single time. The uncertainty, the fear,” said Greg Diaz.

Diaz is a community leader and pastor. He believes the impact could be wide reaching and negative.

“So my fear is the Latino community is going to get wind of that, many of them already have, and they will not want to follow the protocol,” said Diaz.

“They are not going to call police. They're not going to call anybody. They are going to go more underground."

The fear has increased ever since President Trump took office and eliminated amnesty for non-violent felons.

“The Trump administration has done everything in their power and financial ability to get rid of every single undocumented person in this country,” said Diaz.

While two undocumented immigrants are gone, an estimated 150,000 Latino immigrants are still in our area. Many of them hoping not to come in contact with ICE.

“So what happens now?” asked Diaz. “Do they try to bring the mom and the little girl back to America? Or does the father go back to their country and struggles to make ends meet? It’s like Russian Roulette.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.