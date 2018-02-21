0 Latino families split, as mothers and daughters deported during ICE check-in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Latino community is living in fear, and two families were broken apart through deportation in less than a month.

Latino journalists with Memphis Noticias told FOX13 the deportation began at the immigration offices off Summer Avenue.

On two separate occasion this year, mothers with kids went in for a routine check-in with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. According to community members though, they never left.

Instead they were deported back to South America.

“They were detained there, [the mother] and her 12-year-old daughter. By noon, the next day on Saturday, they were already in Guatemala,” said Lupita Ledesma, a journalist with Memphis Noticias.

That was the case on February 9th, according to the reporting by Memphis Noticias reporter Manuel Duran.

They said a mother and her 9-year-old were deported during the routine check-in.

“The father is still here with a one-year-four-month old baby, and they are still here in the states,” said Ledesma, whose website also reported the one year girl has serious medial operations that need to occur.

An almost identical situation happened in January too, according to the paper, with another mother and her two daughters, one of whom was pregnant.

“It was her and her two daughters who are both minors,” said Ledesma. “Another family that came in to ICE, the same routine. By the next day around the same time, around 12:30, they had already been deported to Honduras.”

Ledesma has been in Memphis for more than 15 years, but said she has never heard of anything like back to back situations involving mothers and kids.

She said deportations have ramped up since President Trump took office, and so has the fear locally.

“Now the community is afraid to come into the offices and continue with their routines to sign it. So they're pretty much spreading out the word not to go and when they have the appointments,” she said.

The community is now worried more families could be broken up, and they are desperate for answers about why two mothers are back in South America.

“It was the last check in they needed to go before a judge, and it to decide their case. So they were sent out before that opportunity,” she said.

ICE said they could not comment on these specific cases, because names were not attached to them.

However, a spokesperson said it is incredibly rare for parents to be deported without due process.

We will continue to follow this story and work to learn the specific details and rationale from the ICE perspective.

