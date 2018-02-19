Lawmakers considering bill that would loosen punishment for convicted thieves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Lawmakers are considering a bill that would loosen punishment for convicted thieves
If passed, the bill would classify any theft of less than $1000 as a misdemeanor. Currently, thieves who steal items worth more than $500 are charged with a felony, punishable by up to six years in prison.
The proposed law is getting mixed reviews from victims of petty theft, local law enforcement, and advocacy groups who help felons re-enter society.
On FOX13 News at 6:00, a convicted felon explains why she believes this will give criminals the green light for criminals to continue victimizing Memphians. Kristin Leigh will explain why lawmakers continue pushing for the change, despite warnings that the law will embolden criminals.
