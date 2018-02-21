0 Lawmakers scramble to find Pre-K funding, as federal funds run low

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Pre-K funding for low-income families in Memphis is running low, and public officials are scrambling to find funds to keep early childhood education available to all young children.

Memphis City Council Member Frank Colvett told FOX13 the issue will be discussed during local budget negotiations. It’s also gaining attention from state lawmakers.

Senator Lee Harris, a Democrat from Memphis, introduced a bill that would legalize wine sales on Sundays. The tax revenue would be used to fund Pre-K programs.

“The legislature is going to take up Sunday-sales of wine this year,” Harris said in a statement Monday. “This bill simply says if Sunday-sales pass, we are going to use the tax revenue generated to fund more pre-k classrooms for those kids who need it most.”

Lisa Mitchom said she believes the law prohibiting alcohol sales on Sundays is antiquated. FOX13 talked to Mitchom as she shopped at a grocery store in East Memphis Tuesday.

“I’m a Christian,” Mitchom said. “I go to church every Sunday. I also drink wine. There’s no reason we should not be selling wine on Sundays.”

Mitchom approved of using tax revenue from wine sales to fund early childhood education.

Other shoppers didn’t like the idea of mixing booze with education.

“Let’s keep the Lord’s Day the Lord’s Day,” Pastor Christopher Phifer said, but agreed early childhood education is needed in Memphis. “I think they should try to find another revenue stream.

Councilman Colvett said the funding crisis can’t be ignored. Along with discussions in Nashville, council members are looking for money in the city’s budget.

“All the data suggests if a child can read on a third grade level by the time they reach the third grade, the odds go up exponentially that they will graduate from high school and then go on to college,” Colvett said.

Memphis received a federal grant in 2014 to fund early childhood education for families in need of financial support, but the grant funds are almost gone.

“It is upon this council to try to find the dollars to fund Pre-K education,” Colvett said.

The city begins negotiating the budget this Spring.

While council members search for money in a tight budget, wine drinkers say the state’s plan is a win-win option.

“Nothing is going to change in our city to approve quality of life or crime or anything if it doesn’t start with early education,” Mitchom said in the grocery store parking lot. “That’s a great source of revenue.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the bill to use tax revenue for Pre-K funding was under consideration in the State Senate.

