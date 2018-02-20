Lawmakers scramble to find Pre-K funding, as federal funds run low

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis City Council Member told FOX13 federal funding for early childhood education is running low, and local officials and lawmakers are scrambling to find money to provide Pre-K for low-income families.
Councilman Frank Colvett told FOX13 the issue will be debated during this year’s budget negotiations.
“The federal funding for that is coming to an end, and it's upon this council to fund pre-K education,” Colvett said.
The issue is gaining attention in Nashville, with Senator Lee Harris, a Democrat from Memphis, suggesting the sale of wine on Sunday to fund early childhood education.
“The legislature is going to take up Sunday-sales of wine this year,” Harris said in a statement Monday. “This bill simply says if Sunday-sales pass, we are going to use the tax revenue generated to fund more pre-k classrooms for those kids who need it most.”
FOX13’s Kristin Leigh will explain how early education impacts students, and improves graduation rates; and she will share details of the city’s and state’s plans to find the needed money.
