Leak at MLGW headquarters result of burst pipe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis, Light, Gas and Water experienced a leak Wednesday night.
MLGW said it was the result of a burst pipe under the ground that goes to the fire sprinkler system on the east side of the building.
The water has since been turned off.
Update: Leak caused by burst pipe under the ground that goes to the fire sprinkler system on east side of the MLGW administration building. Water is turned off. Plumber said the main rupturedhttps://t.co/SH6vr8yyMz— MLGW (@MLGW) December 28, 2017
