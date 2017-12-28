  • Leak at MLGW headquarters result of burst pipe

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis, Light, Gas and Water experienced a leak Wednesday night.

    MLGW said it was the result of a burst pipe under the ground that goes to the fire sprinkler system on the east side of the building. 

    The water has since been turned off. 

    Trending Now:

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories