  • LeBron James tweets support of Penny Hardaway getting Memphis job

    By: Ryan Glover

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Moments after Penny Hardaway was reportedly named the head coach of the University of Memphis basketball team, a legend NBA star went to Twitter. 

    RELATED: ESPN: Penny Hardaway agrees to be UofM basketball coach

    LeBron James, the best player in NBA today, went to social media to congratulate Hardaway. James said on Twitter "Absolutely FACTS!!" when asked if Penny was the right man for the job.

    You can see the full tweet below.

     

     

    A news conference is expected to be held Tuesday, March 20, to officially announce the hiring of Penny Hardaway. 

    Stay with FOX13 News on this developing story both on-air and online. 

