LeBron James tweets support of Penny Hardaway getting Memphis job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Moments after Penny Hardaway was reportedly named the head coach of the University of Memphis basketball team, a legend NBA star went to Twitter.
LeBron James, the best player in NBA today, went to social media to congratulate Hardaway. James said on Twitter "Absolutely FACTS!!" when asked if Penny was the right man for the job.
Absolutely FACTS!! The whole squad!! The original true blue ones with icy outsoles. Congrats @Iam1Cent. https://t.co/ajEkGbvhAs— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 19, 2018
A news conference is expected to be held Tuesday, March 20, to officially announce the hiring of Penny Hardaway.
