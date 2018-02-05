Lewisburg schools no longer on lockdown

Lewisburg schools are currently on lockdown as law enforcement look for a suspect.
According to officials, officers are looking for a suspect who fled an automobile accident near the schools.
The lockdown includes: Lewisburg Primary School, Lewisburg Elementary School. Lewisburg Middle School and Lewisburg High School.
FOX13 is working to learn more information and will update you on-air and online as new information becomes available.
