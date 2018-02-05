  • Lewisburg schools on lockdown, law enforcement searching for suspect in area

    Lewisburg schools are currently on lockdown as law enforcement look for a suspect. 

    According to officials, officers are looking for a suspect who fled an automobile accident near the schools. 

    The lockdown includes: Lewisburg Primary School, Lewisburg Elementary School. Lewisburg Middle School and Lewisburg High School.

