Liberty Bowl preps for near freezing temperatures during game

Work crews are putting the finishing touches on the Liberty Bowl in preparation of Saturday’s big bowl game.
The stadium will have a slightly different set of rules as far as what people can bring in to stay warm. Preparations are also being made for space heaters to keep fans warm during the game that could see below freezing temperatures. '
FOX13’s Jim Spiewak along with the FOX13 meterologist team will have everything you need to know to stay safe and warm during Saturday’s sold out Autozone Liberty Bowl.
