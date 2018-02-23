0 Lice forces one courtroom to shut down at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Court back in session at 201 Poplar after lice forced Shelby County to shut down one courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

The bugs were brought into the courtroom by a defendant who came into to the building to have his case heard.

Justice is blind and bugs are not allowed but courtroom, room 12 had to be shut down after deputies noticed a defendant with lice.

Deputies said the man was sitting in the second row.

FOX13 asked courtroom judge Silvio Ronald Lucchesi his reaction.

“Someone sitting behind another gentleman informed that there was lice, actually he said bed bugs, crawling up and down the man’s back,” said Judge Lucchesi.

Judge Lucchesi told FOX13 he doesn’t remember what the individual looked like. The minute the judge found out about the insects, he slammed the gavel and closed court.

County employees were called to fumigate the courtroom and the process took at least three hours. “It is amazing how you start itching when that happens."

Judge Lucchesi took his staff, attorney’s and defendants waiting for their cases to be heard seven floors up to this courtroom that belongs to a judge who was absent for the day.

It took time to the bring case files and set up the computers, but Lucchesi told us he had seven preliminary hearings to get done. What was he thinking when he walked back to his courtroom Thursday?

“I was hoping that they got all the bugs, and they apparently did.”

