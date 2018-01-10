  • Lieutenant behind bars for throwing 'flash bangs' at cadets during training

    HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - Firearms instructor for the Helena-West Helena, Arkansas Police Department is behind bars after throwing explosive devices at five cadets feet.

    The cadets were receiving training on Gun Drills at the time of the incident.

    Lieutenant Michael Jerome Thomas deployed ALS-4140 canisters, which is a class "C" explosive device. Police said the lieutenant threw the devices at their feet as a 'joke' or as a form of 'horseplay.'

    Investigators said Thomas offered no safety briefing prior to using the 'flash bangs.'

    Thomas is a 15-year veteran with the department.

    Cadets told police they felt their lives were in danger since the training instructor failed to brief and comply with safety regulations.

    Thomas has been relieved of his official duties and a warrant has been granted for his arrest.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

