Local bonding company under fire for legal trouble again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis bonding company is in legal trouble again this time accused of being a ‘prolific’ filer of deeds to use as leverage to get people to pay money they don’t owe.
That’s according to a new lawsuit filed in federal court. Memphis Bond Company is accused of doing this over the last few years in both Tennessee and Mississippi.
Owner, George Hitt, has been arrested on theft and falsifying tax records He was ordered to probation in August of last year.
Chief investigative reporter, Jim Spiewak, shows how the process works and how you can be protected before signing any bond paperwork, on FOX13 News at 6.
