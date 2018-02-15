0 Local cemetery offering free plot for family of man's body left in van for 49 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Southaven Cemetery owner told us he was deeply moved by the stories of Bardo Hernandez body being found in an MPD van.

As found out, DeSoto Memorial Gardens owner Hal Guthrie is offering a plot and internment to the family for free.

Hal Guthrie told us he was moved by what he saw. The stories on the Bardo Hernandez family he told FOX13 he has managed the cemetery for 7 years he's never done anything like this.

"That's tough, I just felt like uh they needed some help," Guthrie said.

Guthrie told us the cemetery is fairly new. About 80 people are buried here. He told us he just felt like it was the right thing to do.

"Well, you feel sorry for someone for the family I mean I don't know them I just the way it happened," Guthrie said.

Guthrie shared with us that his reason for reaching out was simple. He just wanted to let Hernandez family know that someone cared.

"I just thought this would be very helpful for the family and loved ones and their friends."

We have leaned there is also a funeral home in Hernando that has offered up services for free as well.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.