Local dance groups complete day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that," said Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Those words spoke volumes in Hickory Hill Monday morning as a pair of dance groups descended upon Fox Hollow Townhomes to complete a day of service in honor of Dr. King.

Fox Hollow has been a hotbed for gang violence, arson and illegal dumping. The violent history didn’t stop the dance groups from being a light, in an otherwise dark living condition.

Burned out and gutted townhomes with piles of garbage basking in the sun, it's another day at Fox Hollow, but on Monday, children were cleaning up the mess in honor of a dream.

"These are children of the dream. It's what I like to call them. So they're out here demonstrating their love and support for the community, and they want to impact other’s lives as well because they don't live in conditions like this," said community leader Patricia A. Rogers.

Fox Hollows is a tough neighborhood, so tough multiple MPD officers were on hand to help with safety. But the potential of violence didn’t stop Jamaica Webster from bringing her dance team, the Memphis Explosions to East Memphis.

"I just want them to know the importance of Dr. Martin Luther King and coming back and getting involved into the community," said Webster.

"It feels good to do something good for the community, and other people live here and they just put stuff on the ground, and we just come and help them by making it look good," said Memphis Explosions team captain, Beyoncé Morris.

With the rakes and garbage bags in hand we found out that these kids are living the legacy that Dr. King left, but they are not doing it just one time of year. This is something that they do all the time.



"We are going to feed the homeless, and we're going to hand out socks to the homeless people. We just believe in trying to help each other and help the people. If we can do it and get together and make it great that's just what we do," said Tamika Minor, leader of the Sparkling Diamondnettes, another dance team who donated their time to help clean up Fox Hollow.

So on this day of service, the light from their dance uniforms is only dimmed by the light they are bringing to a community in need.

