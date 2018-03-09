0 Local dog bringing awareness to canine cancer receiving national recognition

Every dog has its day, and one local dog is turning his 'day' into a life of service.

Hudson, a great Pyrenees from Memphis, Tenn. is competing against more than 250 dogs for the nation's highest honor. Hudson was nominated for the American Hero Dog.

Here is his story:

"In 2008, Hudson began walking from Austin to Boston with his Papi Luke, and his brother Murphy to bring awareness to canine cancer. The trip took them over 2 years to complete, and when they walked the final mile into Boston, The Puppy Up Foundation was formed. Within the next year Murphy would be diagnosed with cancer and lose his battle. Hudson was devastated.

Since then Hudson has travelled from New York to San Diego, Miami to Seattle and many cities in between teaching people the similarities between canine cancer and human cancer and how research in dogs can help people through comparative oncology. Dogs and people get the same types of cancers and many times they are very similar in nature. Studying naturally occurring cancer in dogs can lead to better treatment options for both dogs and people.

Hudson loves people and is frequently used as a model to show them how to check their own dogs for lumps and bumps. Early detection is the best way to fight cancer. Hudson is evidence of that as a smaller than a pea sized lump was found on his ear. He was diagnosed as having a Mass Cell Tumor. Since then he has had 3 additional tumors removed.

Because Hudson is a survivor, he also helps people understand that a cancer diagnosis is not always a death sentence for their best friend."

Local dog lovers and those across the country are invited to visit www.herodogawards.org and vote once per day for their favorite dogs in each of seven categories.

Following the first round of voting, which ends April 25 with the selection of 21 semifinalists (the top three in each category), a second round, featuring a combination of public and celebrity voting, will narrow the field to the seven category finalists.

The winning dog in each category will be flown to Los Angeles and celebrated at a red carpet, star-studded awards gala on September 29, when this year’s American Hero Dog will be revealed.





