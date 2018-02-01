Local group files letter of intent to open charter schools at Jubilee Catholic Schools locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New Day Schools Inc., a new group formed of local leaders, has filed a letter of intent with the Tennessee Department of Education and Shelby County Schools to open nine charter schools at Jubilee Catholic Schools’ current locations.
The new network of charter schools will be called Compass Community Schools, and they will serve students entirely independent from the Catholic Diocese.
The group has formed a board of directors and tapped talent from groups like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Christian Brothers University, among others.
If approved, the district would be led by Kristi Baird, assistant superintendent of the Jubilee Catholic Schools Network.
