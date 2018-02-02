Local law maker calls for protest of Katt Williams concert

State Representative G.A. Hardaway is calling for Memphis to boycott Kate Williams' Valentines Day concert.
Los Angeles based attorney James A. Bryant of the Cochran firm and State Rep Hardaway will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday to urge people to not attend.
Memphian Angela Triplett is currently suing Williams for allegedly hitting her, causing her multiple injuries.
"This is an individual that is being sued for brutally assaulting a member of our community. He's been arrested more than a dozen times, many of those for assault," Rep. Hardaway said. "This is not the type of individual we need to be supporting."
