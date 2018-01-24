Local pastor found guilty of raping 15-year-old girl

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - A former Helena-West Helena pastor will spend the next 15 years in prison for raping an underage church member.
Michael Jenkins was found guilty of rape and sexual grooming. He was the pastor of Church of the Living God located at 700 E Park Ave, West Helena, AR 72390.
The victim was 15 years old at the time. She said she was at Jenkins' home in July 2016 to play basketball.
Before others got there, he took her into a trailer and had sex with her.
Bishop Michael Jenkins has been in and out of jail since the 1970's, according to his criminal history.
