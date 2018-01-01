Local restaurant to serve homeless New Year's Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Chef Kelly English and his team at The Second Line will serve the homeless Monday, New Years Day.
The restaurant, which is located in the 2100 block of Monroe Avenue, will host a free breakfast from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Organizers are anticipating a large crowd and ask all guests to be patient when waiting to receive their breakfasts. English also said he will hand out coats and blankets for people as well.
The Chef isn't looking for anything in return, this is a good deed he said in his Facebook post.
"I’m not posting here for a pat on the back, but that hopefully some of you know who to get this message to so they can get those folks to us," English said.
