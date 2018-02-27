0 Local salon owner claims she was scammed by contractor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local store owner reached out to FOX13 after the man she paid to get her hair salon up and running allegedly took her cash and left her high and dry.

The store is called Hair Goals, and the owner’s goal was to have this shop opened by January 3rd.

She paid a general contractor over $1,000 to start the project and now nearly 2 months later, no hair is getting done, and the store is not open. Instead of highlights, the only thing that's light is the owner’s wallet.

Almost two months after hiring a general contractor to do the work, Latarah Spearman waits.

"He gave me the prices, and I met him back in December and paid him $,1200 to start. My grand opening date was February 3, and he said he would be done by January 6th," said Spearman.

Now nearly sixty days later, the grand opening didn't happen, and the salon is still not finished.

"He had a lot of excuses such as he was ill, the weather or he had another job to do. So, he was consistently putting me off which made me lose money," Spearman added.

Spearman's specialty is dread locks. Customers pay as much as $1,000 for her work and every day is money lost. So, after taking a look at the contract, we called Don Vencill of First Call.

("Hey, Don. How you doing?) "I'm doing all right," Vencill answered.

Don told us this whole thing is Spearman's fault for the work not being done.



(“Are you licensed in the state of Tennessee?) "Yes." (You are?) "Yes," he said.

So, we checked the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance to search for his license and found no record of a license exists, but he continued to tell us that he wanted to finish the job and all that it would take.

"Probably be two hours. Up and running," Vencill said.

But in business, time is money and Spearman is losing both.

(What do you want to see happen to this guy?) "Payback. I just want him to basically get everything back from what he's been doing to people because I'm sure I'm not the only person he's done this too," Spearman said.

Spearman has hired someone else to finish the job and is taking Vencill and his company "First Call" to court.

Here are three rules of thumb when hiring someone to do work for you:

Always make sure contractors have valid licenses and are insured. Never give full payment until you're completely satisfied with the full job. Do your Due diligence. Check references, google company names, check BBB for complaints.

