Looking for ice melt ahead of the snow? You might be in trouble

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has reached out to multiple business's across the Mid-South to see if any salt and ice melt are left.

Bottom line: It’s going to be very difficult to find any today before the snow arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Memphis snow: When it will hit, what to expect from round 2

FOX13 reached out to Home Depot stores all across the Mid-South. The Eastgate Shopping Center, Center City Shopping Center and the locations in Bartlett and Horn Lake are all sold out of both salt and ice melt.

The Home Depot located in Olive Branch does have a pallet and a half left of salt as of 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

We then reached out to Lowe's to try and find the same answers.

FOX13 learned the location of N Perkins Rd sold out, but they are expecting another shipment overnight. The location at Southaven has no ice melt and they have been out since last Thursday. Also, they are out of pool softener. They were selling that after the salt ran out.

FOX13 then reached out to Walmart. The location on Elvis Blvd and Olive Branch were sold out. Southaven and Hickory Hill locations didn't respond to our calls.

Target stores had the same issue.

The East Memphis, Poplar Ave. and Horn Lake locations are all sold out. However, we learned the location in Olive Branch only has de-icier left for vehicles.

Finally, FOX13 reached out to Kroger's across the Mid-South.

Every single location has no salt or ice melt left.

Stay with FOX13 News as we will have continuing coverage of this weather story starting Tuesday morning on Good Morning Memphis at 4 a.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.