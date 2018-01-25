  • Lorenzen Wright's family and friends react to Sherra Wright's court hearing

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was an emotional day for the family and friends of Lorenzen Wright as his ex-wife, Sherra Wright-Robinson, made her first Memphis court appearance.

    FOX13 spoke to one of Lorenzen’s best friends, Montae Nevels, who is now very close to his family.

    “It’s been a long journey,” he said. “It’s been a process of seven years. We have been up and down, emotionally disturbed by it. We never gave up hope.”

    Sherra sat in the same room as Lorenzen’s mother and grandmother for the first time since she was accused for the crime.

    His grandmother started to cry as soon as she made her way to the sixth floor, where the hearing took place.

    “I never could have fathomed in a million years,” Nevels said. “I never would have thought that she would have been the suspect.”

    We will continue to cover this case as it moves forward. Her next court appearance is February 26.

