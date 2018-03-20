  • 'Losing is not an option.' Penny Hardaway era begins for Memphis basketball

    Updated:

    Penny Hardaway is officially the men's basketball coach at the University of Memphis.

    IN PHOTOS: Penny named Memphis men's basketball coach

    After weeks of rumors, the school made the move official during a news conference Tuesday morning. Penny Hardaway becomes the school's 19th men's basketball coach.

    Watch the news conference below. Keep scrolling for social media reaction.

    Penny is a homegrown product. He starred at Treadwell High School, where he was named Parade Magazine National High School Player of the Year.

    At the University of Memphis, he was a two-time All-American and conference player of the year.

    Penny entered the NBA Draft after his junior season. He was picked #3 overall by the Orlando Magic and went on to be a four-time NBA All-Star.

    Most recently, Penny was the boy's basketball coach at Memphis East High School. His team won its third straight state championship on Saturday.


    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Losing is not an option.' Penny Hardaway era begins for Memphis basketball

  • Headline Goes Here

    Redbirds Celebrate Penny Hardaway Hire with the "Welcome (back for a)…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Childhood friend explains why Penny Hardaway is much more than a…

  • Headline Goes Here

    University of Memphis students protest after frat uses 'N-word'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis East Mustangs win 3rd Class AAA State Championship