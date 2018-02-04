Loud noises in North Memphis leaves neighbors frighten and confused

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Viewers called FOX13 asking about loud noises in the Uptown area.
Neighbors thought it could have been an earthquake, but it was a safety drill by police.
The loud noises that you may hear in the Uptown area are coming from a training exercise being conducted by our TACT Unit.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 4, 2018
MPD said the loud noises are coming from a training exercise being conducted by the TACT Unit.
Viewers told FOX13 they heard the noises Sunday morning and last week.
Jerrita Patterson spoke with people in the area, hear reactions from frighten neighbors today on FOX13 News at 5.
