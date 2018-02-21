Man accidentally shoots himself at gas station

The Memphis Fire Department was rushed to a gas station after they said a man accidentally shot himself.
Paramedics were called to the Superman Discount on the 4500 block of Summer Avenue around 3:30 Wednesday morning.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen arrested for raping 9-month-old, recording it on cell phone
- R. Kelly evicted from Atlanta homes, owes $30K, court documents show
- Pastor and family assault, rob Sunday school teacher, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
When first responders arrived, they found the victim on the ground near the gas pump.
It is not clear what the man was doing to cause to gun to fire. The victim's condition is unknown.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}