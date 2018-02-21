  • Man accidentally shoots himself at gas station

    The Memphis Fire Department was rushed to a gas station after they said a man accidentally shot himself. 

    Paramedics were called to the Superman Discount on the 4500 block of Summer Avenue around 3:30 Wednesday morning. 

    When first responders arrived, they found the victim on the ground near the gas pump. 

    It is not clear what the man was doing to cause to gun to fire. The victim's condition is unknown. 

