Man accused of holding girlfriend hostage abused other women in the past

DYERSBURG, Tenn. - A Dyersburg man is now facing attempted murder and rape charges, after holding his girlfriend hostage for five days.
The Lauderdale County district attorney told FOX13 that additional charges have been filed against Charles Cook. He is now charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated rape.
Halls Police said Cook kidnapped a woman he had been dating for one month and held her hostage. During that time, he beat her repeatedly, raped her, and even tried to kill her, according to investigators.
We have learned that victim is recovering at an outpatient facility. She spent multiple days at Regional One Medical Center.
Cook's next court date is February 22.
Tonight on FOX13 News at 9, Zach Crenshaw is looking deeper into Cook's abusive past in multiple counties and talking to victims.
