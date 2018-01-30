Man accused of running over, killing MPD officer indicted in second murder

A 22-year-old man charged with running over and killing a Memphis Police Officer in 2016 has been indicted in the death of one the other victims, according to DA's office.
Joshua Walton, 40, was shot multiple times in the neck by Justin Welch on June 4 in 2016 on the 300 block of North Main, the District Attorney Office said. He died on July 22, 2017.
Welch is also charged with first degree murder in the death Officer Verdell Smith.
Officer Smith was trying to move people to safety when he struck. Welch was driving the wrong way down Main Street at a very high rate of speed.
Welch is currently being held without bond, and faces more than a dozen felony counts.
