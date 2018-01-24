Man accused of threatening, kidnapping woman from Memphis KFC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars, accused of kidnapping a woman from a local Kentucky Fried Chicken.
According to police, Demetrious Redd forced the victim into his car after she was dropped off at work by her sister. The victim then called her sister but did not say anything.
The sister could hear Redd screaming and threatening to shoot the victim. He was even overheard saying, "B**** I'm going to f****** shoot you in the head."
The victim’s sister went to Tillman station while still on the phone. Officers heard the threats then the phone disconnected.
The victim called the sister again and said she was dropped back off at KFC.
The suspect was found at his grandmother's house.
He's been charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and domestic assault - bodily harm.
