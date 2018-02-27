Man admits to shooting, killing man in car, police say

Memphis police arrested someone for shooting and killing a man inside a vehicle, police say.
The shooting happened back in May of 2017 on the 3600 block of Ford Road.
Police said Alec Phillip Jr. was shot multiple times, and pronounced dead on the scene.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright makes second court appearance in Shelby County
- Woman shot in head didn't know it for 2 months; boyfriend wanted by FBI
- Man shot to death while broadcasting on Facebook Live
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Before he was killed, Phillip was also a victim in another crime in which he told police his ex-girlfriend's brother Donavint Hargrow shot at him.
Evidence from both scene were used to connect Hargrow to the murder. Detectives determined the shell casing from the homicide and the aggravated assault were the same.
Hargrow was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}