Man arrested, charged with murder for Lamar shooting

Memphis police arrested a man who they said shot and killed someone back in October.
According to the arrest affidavit, Alfonzo Kendricks, 26, is charged with second degree murder.
Trending stories:
- Father and daughter charged with incest 20 years after adoption
- MPD: 2 men found shot and killed in Cordova
- MPD releases surveillance footage of shooting suspects
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
On October 10, 2017, Memphis police were called to the 1700 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim, Roydaris Collins was shot in the neck and was clinging to life when he was transported to Regional One. Less than 4 days later, he died.
At the scene of the shooting, a witness told police he saw 5 or 6 people jump on Kendricks and start fighting him. Kendricks ws able to break away, but the witness said Collins caught back up to him. According to the arrest affidavit, the witness told police, Collins was on top of Kendricks, then he heard a shot. The victim then 'fell off' Kendricks.
Kendricks told police he was jumped by several people after an argument earlier that day.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}