0 Man arrested for attacking woman in Binghampton home

A man is in jail after police said he forced the victim onto her bed and then started hitting and choking her.

Rueben Criswell is charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property.

The victim told police a man knocked on her door and said he knew who broke into her house. After they finished talking, he forced his way into the home on the 2500 block of Harvard.

He took her into her bedroom and then attacked her. The man got on top of the victim, but she was able to get off the bed, and onto floor. Police said the suspect then grabbed her head and slammed it into the ground.

The attack continued but, eventually the victim told police remembered 'feeling his weight get off of me and I took a deep breathe and jumped up and ran.'

He made off with a Macbook Air Laptop and the victim's purse.

She did not remember much about the attacker. She told police it was man with a number 6 tattooed between his eyes and words tattooed on both cheek bones.

Crisswell was developed as a suspect, and the victim identified him in a photo line up.

