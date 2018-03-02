  • Man arrested for breaking into deputy's patrol car

    A man is in jail after deputies said he spent hours breaking into a patrol car gun safe in Tipton County. 

    According to the sheriff's office, Davarious Polk was arrested early Thursday Memphis. 

    Deputies have not said what charges he will be facing, however, they did say they will release the information after the District attorney has looked over the evidence. 

     

