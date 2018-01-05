  • Byhalia man arrested for firing gun near hotel

    A man is behind bars after firing off a handgun at an Olive Branch hotel. 

    Shaquille Oneal Polk, 23, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault. 

    Both the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department and Olive Branch Police Department arrived at the Best Western Hotel on Bethel Road shortly after they heard the shots.

    DeSoto County said Polk was quickly taken into custody. 

    He is currently being held in jail with no bond. 

