Man arrested for having gun on U of M campus

    Police are investigating after a gun was found on the campus of the University of Memphis. 

    According to school, officers were called to the University Center around 3 p.m. for a person with a gun. 

    The suspect admitted to police that he ahd a handgun. Police took the weapon and the man was taken to jail. 

    He was charged with weapons possession. 

