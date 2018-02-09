Man arrested for having gun on U of M campus

Police are investigating after a gun was found on the campus of the University of Memphis.
According to school, officers were called to the University Center around 3 p.m. for a person with a gun.
The suspect admitted to police that he ahd a handgun. Police took the weapon and the man was taken to jail.
He was charged with weapons possession.
