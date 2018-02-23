  • Man arrested for killing two former Kingsbury High School students, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested a man in connection with the murder of two teens. 

    RELATED: Former Kingsbury High School students fatally shot identified

    Police said 19-year-old Antonio Turner was identified as the suspect. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of criminal attempt felony to wit. 

    Nicholas Millican, 18, was pronounced dead when police arrived. Andrea Reed, 17, was also shot. She was transported in critical condition to Regional One. Doctors were not able to save her life. 

    Trending stories:

    FOX13 is waiting for the arrest affidavit and will update you with more information as it becomes available. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories