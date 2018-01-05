Man arrested for North Memphis homicide

A US Marshall Task Force arrested a man in connection with a North Memphis homicide.
Kenneth Gray is charged with First-Degree Murder, criminal impersonation among others.
>>MPD searching for person of interest in North Memphis murder
Xavier Ross was gunned down at Faxon and Ayers after getting in a fight. Ross was taken to Regional One. He later died from his injuries.
Gray is due in court on Jan 5. at 9 a.m.
