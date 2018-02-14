Man arrested for shooting at tow truck driver

Memphis police arrested a man who they said shot at a repo man.
According to the police report, the Tri-State Towing and Recovery driver went to the 4500 block of Lawrence to repo a 2002 Ford Mustang. The victim started to lower the lift on his truck when the suspect, Mack Benton, came out of the home and started shooting, MPD said.
The driver called police but did not know what cross street the home was on, and did a U-turn. He drove by the same house Benton came out of, and the suspect started shooting again.
As he fled the scene, the passenger side window of the tow truck was shot out.
The police report said the driver drove to an intersection away from the shooting, and waited for police to arrive.
MPD located Benton who was standing near where the shots were fired.
While they were investigating, a bullet struck a nearby home. Six people were inside the home. A man inside the house told police he saw someone standing behind a car firing a gun.
Benton was charged with aggravated assault.
