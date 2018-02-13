Man arrested for using fake money on first date at Memphis movie theater, police say

Memphis police arrested a man who they said was trying to use counterfeit money on a first date at a movie theater.
Police were called to the Malco Paradiso on February 11.
The employee told police Daniel Jones gave her a $50 bill, but she soon realized the watermark and security strip did not look right. It was originally a $5 bill.
Officers found more counterfeit money on Jones that totaled more than $80.
A woman with Jones told police it was their first date and she picked up Jones from Southland Greyhound Park earlier that night.
According to police, the woman and Jones both agreed to let the police search her vehicle. Officers did not find any more counterfeit bills inside.
Jones has a warrant out for his arrest from California back in 2009 for counterfeiting.
