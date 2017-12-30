Man arrested in multi-vehicle accident on Poplar Ave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is charged after causing a multi-vehicle accident Friday afternoon.
According to the police affidavit, Marquis Phillips was driving at a high amount of speed going Westbound on Poplar Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Phillips, who had his girlfriend and 2-year-old child in his car, is facing several charges including reckless driving and 4 counts of aggravated assault.
RELATED: Critical crash in Midtown leaves two in hospital
Poplar was shut down in both directions for some time as crews worked to clear the wreck. Special Investigators discovered that Phillips’ was driving with a suspended license as of November 21, 2016.
Police said Phillips was unable to provide proof of insurance and was taken into custody.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}