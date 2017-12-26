Man arrested on two counts of first degree murder

JACKSON, Tenn. - An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Benton County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the arrest of a man on two counts of First Degree Murder.
On December 24th, TBI Special Agents began an investigation into the death of two individuals that occurred at 4520 Highway 70 East in Camden, TN.
During the course of the investigation it was determined that Jerry Wayne Dabbs, 63, was responsible for the death of Wayna Ruth Hedrick, 47, and Bonnie Sue Hedrick, 26.
Dabbs has been arrested and is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
