Man breaks into ex-wife's house with pipe, ambushes her and boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars after police said he broke into his ex wife’s midtown home and ambushed her and her boyfriend with a pipe while they were watching TV in bed.
George Fitzpatrick, 59, faces two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary after the break-in.
The assault happened at the LaSalle apartments in Midtown around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers told FOX13 the victim’s son heard the commotion in his room and dialed 9-1-1, the two victims held Fitzpatrick down.
Both victims are in non-critical condition.
Fitzpatrick told MPD he had a key to the apartment. His ex-wife, claimed it was stolen. He is due in court Thursday.
