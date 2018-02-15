  • Man breaks into ex-wife's house with pipe, ambushes her and boyfriend

    By: Tony Atkins

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars after police said he broke into his ex wife’s midtown home and ambushed her and her boyfriend with a pipe while they were watching TV in bed. 

    George Fitzpatrick, 59, faces two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary after the break-in. 
    The assault happened at the LaSalle apartments in Midtown around 11 p.m. Tuesday. 

    Officers told FOX13 the victim’s son heard the commotion in his room and dialed 9-1-1, the two victims held Fitzpatrick down. 

    Both victims are in non-critical condition. 

    Fitzpatrick told MPD he had a key to the apartment. His ex-wife, claimed it was stolen.  He is due in court Thursday.

